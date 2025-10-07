Flashback! Sen. Hirono Rallied with Antifa & Communists on May Day

Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono rallied with Antifa and communist CASA on the communist holiday of May Day. She’s not only unintelligent, she’s a revolutionary giving support to the enemies within, and she’s allowed to be a senator.

Something needs to change.

Hirono spoke to a crowd that was bussed in and likely paid to listen to her. Laura Loomer and Charles Downs asked Hirono how it felt to speak to a bussed-in, astro-turfed crowd.

Hirono had just finished speaking outside the White House at a rally hosted by CASA, a Marxist, pro-illegal alien and open borders group that advocates for Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

In addition to psych tests, Senatorial candidates should have to meet some minimum IQ requirements.

Democrat Senator Mazie Hirono @maziehirono needed assistance while walking after @LoomerUnleashed @TheCharlesDowns asked her why Senate Democrats support policies to free MS-13 illegal alien gang members. We also asked Hirono how it felt to speak to a bussed-in, astroturfed… https://t.co/VPVRWU4btx pic.twitter.com/qFBqwRlUly — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) May 3, 2025

Attorney General Pam Bondi mentioned it at today’s hearings. It’s doubtful she could embarrass Hirono or any Democrats but they should be.