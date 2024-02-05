1100 Crossed Illegally in San Diego Saturday, 850+ Single Men

The host of the Rumble show, In the Matrixx, posted the following clip of an endless stream of illegal aliens pouring into San Diego. They’re shifting from Texas to California, where an invasion is welcome.

Bill Melugin reports that Border Patrol’s San Diego sector continues to see an uptick in illegal crossings. CBP source tells me there were nearly 1,100 apprehensions there yesterday, including 97 Chinese nationals and 91 Turkish nationals. The massive majority, 850+ of the crossings, were single adults.

SUVs have been pulling up to the border in San Diego and dropping off illegal aliens. They’re pouring in by boat, and we have no idea who they are. Bill Melugin has witnessed mass releases.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is fine with illegal immigration of unvetted single men.

BIDEN’S BORDER CATASTROPHE NEW: Border Patrol’s San Diego sector continuing to see uptick in illegal crossings, Bill Melugin reports. CBP source tells me there were nearly 1,100 apprehensions there yesterday, including 97 Chinese nationals, and 91 Turkish nationals. Massive… pic.twitter.com/kdkMVfz8yU — intheMatrixxx (@intheMatrixxx) January 30, 2024

The Texas National Guard patrols the water off Texas. the illegal crossings are down 76$ since Abbott defied the Supreme Court.

Texas National Guard riverine assets patrolling the waters in Shelby Park Texas. Holding the line!@BillMelugin_ #ShelbyPark #EaglePass pic.twitter.com/Aw5dbGTSAT — Mike (@6packseven) February 3, 2024

Related