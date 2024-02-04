NYT Interviews Mayorkas: It’s Trump’s, Abbott’s, Republicans’ Fault

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has made an important decision for the entire nation – we need more people here illegally. He gave an interview to the NY Times, which picked a side – his.

The Times said the bipartisan [RINOs and Democrats] Senate immigration bill may soon be released.

The intel agencies must have been written this for the Times article:

Alejandro Mayorkas, whose department is responsible for securing the border, has been actively involved in the negotiations, even as former President Donald Trump has tried to derail them in order to prevent President Biden from getting any credit for border reform.

They not only want you to believe this invasion is terrific for the USA, but they want you to be grateful and blame Trump for interfering in the invasion.

As an aside, there is propaganda popping up on X with people filmed in front of the wall claiming they can’t find illegals.

The Times actually calls the traitor Mayorkas a “target,” “with Republicans claiming that he has broken the law by not more forcefully stopping migrants from crossing illegally into the United States.”

The reporter asked him about the impeachment, and this is what he said:

I have to tell you that I am intensely focused on the work. I have tremendous confidence in my integrity. I have tremendous pride in the people with whom I work, and that is my response.

He said the impeachment process is “political.” [That’s the definition of impeachment – it’s about misconduct in public office.]

He tried to say that the invasion was going on everywhere and that it was organic when it is clearly manufactured. He knows that.

But don’t worry, they’re all “coming in search of a better life.” They’re coming because of “Poverty, violence, corruption, extreme weather events, the forces that compel people to leave their home in search of a better life, to free them from the suffering…”

He won’t call it a “crisis,” same as Lulu (a commie), because he doesn’t like labels. The reporter suggested a more orderly system of migration.

Q. So what I’m hearing you say is that you’d like to expand legal pathways in order to relieve some of the pressure on the Southern border where people come in illegally?

A. Yes, and to fulfill one of the goals of our immigration system.

Mayorkas wants you to believe the border is not wide open. The reporter brought Republicans and Donald Trump into it as causing misinformation. Mayorkas said, “And that is both inaccurate and harmful.”

He also claimed we have to pass the immigration system [The one that puts these anonymous people on a path to citizenship and gives Democrats their permanent electoral majority.]

Oh, and if you don’t like unvetted illegal immigration, you’re “anti-immigration.”

“Fundamentally, we are working within a broken system, and Congress, most importantly, needs to pass legislation that fixes it.”

It’s already been made clear that Biden could fix the border tomorrow, and we don’t need this legislation.

Breitbart added to the report:

The economic policy has pushed many native-born Americans out of careers in a wide variety of business sectors, reduced native-born Americans’ productivity and political clout, reduced high-tech innovation, crippled civic solidarity, and allowed government officials to ignore the rising death rate of discarded Americans.

The policy also sucks jobs and wealth from heartland states by subsidizing coastal investors and government agencies with a flood of low-wage workers, high-occupancy renters, and government-aided consumers.

The colonialism-like policy has also killed many thousands of migrants, including many on the taxpayer-funded jungle trail through the Darien Gap in Panama.

Mayorkas concluded: I call on Governor Abbott to follow the law as the courts direct. I call upon Governor Abbott to communicate and coordinate with his fellow governors in other states. I call upon Governor Abbott to not use human beings as political pawns. Those are some of the calls.

Replacements:

It’s Official, Black Voters Know They’re Being Replaced With Illegal Immigrants “Why do think they’re doing this? Why would they be bringing in these tens of thousands of people? Twenty buses a day, a thousand more per day. Why would they be doing this, and what’s your message?”… pic.twitter.com/0rvGFDy4bV — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 3, 2024

Single Men are coming:

BIDEN’S BORDER CATASTROPHE NEW: Border Patrol’s San Diego sector continuing to see uptick in illegal crossings, Bill Melugin reports. CBP source tells me there were nearly 1,100 apprehensions there yesterday, including 97 Chinese nationals, and 91 Turkish nationals. Massive… pic.twitter.com/kdkMVfz8yU — intheMatrixxx (@intheMatrixxx) January 30, 2024

