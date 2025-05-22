124 Nations Sign: “Racketeering, Money Laundering” WHO Pandemic Treaty

The Word Health Organization met in Geneva, Switzerland and passed its Hell-bound Pandemic Agreement on Tuesday, allegedly to tackle future health crises. It’s based on psycho Bill Gates’ One Heath where everyone in the world gets the same approach to healthcare regardless of all the many variables, conditions, beliefs, and needs.

They will have a never-ending course of vaccines which they say are caused by the climate change hoax.

The US is notably missing, along with its $1.7 billion.

Tedros claims that the world is safer today thanks to the leadership, collaboration and commitment of the member states adopting the pandemic agreement. The AFP report states that it aims to better detect and combat pandemics by focusing on greater international coordination and surveillance and more equitable access to vaccines and treatments.

“They also guarantee sharing virus samples with members who will receive tests, medicines, vaccines. 20% of the products will be gifted by the WHO.”

They plan for member states to police so-called misinformation.

“It is intended to create a rules based, future proof system that will stand the test of time,” according to their leaders.

A total of 124 countries supported the new treaty, while 11 abstained including Poland, Israel, Bugaria, Iran, Paraguay, Russian Federation, Slovakia, Italy, and three others.

People worldwide want to stop using their tax money to fund these globalist maniacs, but the leadership of 124 countries signed up anyway. It’s medical martial law.

The UN wants world domination and The WHO is one giant step in that direction. it will control the information people are allowed to share about health and there is a requirement for member states to aggressively police, what they call misinformation.

Good Summary from James Roguski

What the Pandemic Treaty really is about: Creating the same sort of trillion dollar emergency profiteering business, based on scaremongering, that the Framework Convention for Climate Change has created in 1992.

RFK Offers Another Alternative

Robert Kennedy invited nations to join the US and abandon the “moribund World Health Organization.” He said the US supports international cooperation.

“Global cooperation on health is still critically important to President Trump and myself, but it isn’t working very well under the WHO as the failures of the COVID era demonstrate,” Kennedy said

“I just want it to happen in a way that’s fair and efficient and transparent for all the member states. We’ve already been in contact with like-minded countries, and we encourage others to consider joining us.

“We want a free International Health cooperation from the straitjacket of political interference by corrupting influences of the pharmaceutical companies, of adversarial nations and their NGO proxies.

A new era of cooperation without the corrupt WHO

“I would like to take this opportunity to invite my fellow health ministers around the world into a new era of cooperation. We don’t have to suffer the limits of a moribund WHO. Let’s create new institutions. We’re revisiting existing institutions that are lean, efficient, transparent, and accountable.”

“The WHO has not even come to terms with its failures during covid, let alone made significant reforms,” Kennedy said. “Instead, it has doubled down with the Pandemic Agreement, which will lock in all of the dysfunctions of the WHO pandemic response.”

He said the organization has become “mired in bureaucratic bloat, entrenched paradigms, conflicts of interest and international power politics.”

BREAKING: RFK urges other countries to join the US and leave the WHO “We don’t have to suffer the limits moribund WHO” pic.twitter.com/gR95VBQFIF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 20, 2025

President Trump’s Executive Order

President Donald Trump signed an executive order pulling the U.S. out of the WHO in January. Trump wrote that he made the decision because of “the organization’s mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic that arose out of Wuhan, China, and other global health crises, its failure to adopt urgently needed reforms, and its inability to demonstrate independence from the inappropriate political influence of WHO member states.”

He also cited that the WHO demands “unfairly onerous payments from the United States, far out of proportion with other countries’ assessed payments,” and that China contributes much less despite having a larger population.

