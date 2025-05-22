Funny Clowns of MSM Do the South African Puppet March

Donald Trump wouldn’t let South African President Cyril Ramaphosa claim there were no racist killings of whites during yesterday’s press conference. He brought out video, photos, and news articles. Every newspaper is supporting Ramaphosa’s declaration that there is no white genocide and they aren’t taking their land.

White killings and refugee status doesn’t fit their narrative. White people can’t be victims, refugees or killed for their skin color.

Apartheid was evil and anti-white discrimination is evil. The South African leadership today is also evil.

The media puppet march:

Fake News Word of the Day: “Ambush!” pic.twitter.com/uAfLjgEh9n — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 22, 2025

The talking points went out to the fake news… Trump “ambushed” the president of South Africa by playing a video montage of South African leaders calling for White genocide. The media is complicit. pic.twitter.com/zTNqAE0OIf — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 21, 2025

Reality

Rob Schmitt: “The irony is, Trump is trying to help Ramaphosa. He’s trying to help South Africa’s post-apartheid government from self-destructing, which is exactly what’s happening right now. If the white farmers leave, South Africa collapses, the people starve.” pic.twitter.com/fDZcqc6Zhm — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) May 22, 2025

Here is Ramaphosa saying he wants to seize the land.

As a white South African, I have a question to my fellow black South Africans and our President Ramaphosa. Which land exactly do you intend to take without zero compensation?

All white owned land?

Some white owned land?

No white owned land?

State land? Majority black people on… pic.twitter.com/KuDVhHAkR1 — Boer (@twatterbaas) April 28, 2025

And him too!

The acting president of South Africa encourages black people to go to the privately owned Orania and illegally occupy land. They don’t want land. They want war. pic.twitter.com/5hhnNR25Ui — AgentLeon (@AgentLeonV3) April 28, 2025

You’re too scared to walk to the shop, let your kids play outside, drive at night, or roll down your windows. Always looking over your shoulder, locked behind high walls, electric fences, and security gates. Told who you can work for, who you can hire, who you can do business… pic.twitter.com/9VOsCVm288 — Skye (@SkyeZedA) April 27, 2025

Americans ask me, who are the Afrikaners?

This video came to mind.

Afrikaner girls praying at school. pic.twitter.com/SVGkspa9CE — Boer (@twatterbaas) April 26, 2025

US Leftist Media Doesn’t Want White People

Since 1970, the United States has brought in 1 million Haitians and more than one-quarter of the population of Mexico. Somalis are flown in from 8,000 miles away. They are so persecuted that they vacation in Somalia.

The white South Africans are unlikely to ever need welfare as the law requires (8 USC 1182 (a)(4)(A)). And they are vaccinated (8 USC 1182 (a)(1)(A)(ii)).

And they are not inadmissable aliens (8 USC 1182 (a)(5)(B).)

For fifty years, the laws have been ignored to bring in the world’s poorest, least educated, sickly, criminal, aliens whose values make them unlikely to assimilate. And they are the winners because they are not white! The results are beginning to show.

