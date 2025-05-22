Funny Clowns of MSM Do the South African Puppet March

Donald Trump wouldn’t let South African President Cyril Ramaphosa claim there were no racist killings of whites during yesterday’s press conference. He brought out video, photos, and news articles. Every newspaper is supporting Ramaphosa’s declaration that there is no white genocide and they aren’t taking their land.

White killings and refugee status doesn’t fit their narrative. White people can’t be victims, refugees or killed for their skin color.

Apartheid was evil and anti-white discrimination is evil. The South African leadership today is also evil.

The media puppet march:

Reality

Here is Ramaphosa saying he wants to seize the land.

And him too!

US Leftist Media Doesn’t Want White People

Since 1970, the United States has brought in 1 million Haitians and more than one-quarter of the population of Mexico. Somalis are flown in from 8,000 miles away. They are so persecuted that they vacation in Somalia.

The white South Africans are unlikely to ever need welfare as the law requires (8 USC 1182 (a)(4)(A)). And they are vaccinated (8 USC 1182 (a)(1)(A)(ii)).

And they are not inadmissable aliens (8 USC 1182 (a)(5)(B).)

For fifty years, the laws have been ignored to bring in the world’s poorest, least educated, sickly, criminal, aliens whose values make them unlikely to assimilate. And they are the winners because they are not white! The results are beginning to show.


Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
11 minutes ago

This is bad English, I know but here I go anyway,

Supporting evil, is evil

denying evil is happening is evil

denying that you are denying evil is happening is evil

The left and their Main Stream Media are denying blacks are torturing, raping, murdering thousands of whites in South Africa and stealing their land

and they are denying that they are denying it.

They are sociopaths.

Allen
Allen
1 hour ago

The best justice would be to get all the whites out of SA and then watch the country starve and devolve in to tribal warfare. The white population is only 4.5 million.

