Ed Martin Names President Autopen’s Gatekeepers

Mark Halperin spoke with former Acting DC prosecutor Ed Martin on his 2-Way show, and Martin told him that a Democrat high-level campaign worker said the three Autopen gatekeepers are: Ron Klain, Bob Bauer and Anita Dunn.
Those three are very sketchy leftists.
Martin subpoenaed them.
The Autopen presidents, whoever they are, will get away with it.
They’ll say Joe was “sharp, very sharp.”
At no point was Joe sharp. It won’t matter. Nothing will happen. Judges won’t even let Donald Trump run the government.
You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news:
I am not surprised that those 3 commie meddlers snuck in to do that. They likely needed Jill’s backing. Harris would know all about it. This is a window into the powers that put Biden into the illegitimate presidency. Those 3 crooks did not just happen to get into that position.
I don t know enough about how those things are done… but…
I would think that even if the order to sign a lot of stuff with autopen came from Ron Klain, Bob Bauer and Anita Dunn , those people did not do it themselves, they told someone at a lower level to do it.
That way, by keeping their hands clean, someone else would be blamed.
It is kind of like when the Mafia (or the CIA, for that matter) orders a hit, it is not the people at the top that go do it themselves, they send someone that is at a much lower pay grade to do it, so if that person gets caught, the people at the top can claim innocence, their hands are clean.
I still maintain that it is very possible it was Neera Tanden, mainly because of what her reaction was; she posted on Twitter a message where she does not say she did not do it, no she only says that the Trump administration also used autopen.
Nowhere does she deny having used autopen, and and interestingly , nowhere does she say she had authorization from Joe Biden, she skips that and she simply tries to redirect the attention on Trump.
She sounds guilty.
One day lying leftist evildoers will be forced by the Almighty to give an account of themselves, before He sentences them to spend eternity in the Lake of Fire.