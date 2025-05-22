Ed Martin Names President Autopen’s Gatekeepers

Mark Halperin spoke with former Acting DC prosecutor Ed Martin on his 2-Way show, and Martin told him that a Democrat high-level campaign worker said the three Autopen gatekeepers are: Ron Klain, Bob Bauer and Anita Dunn.

Those three are very sketchy leftists.

Martin subpoenaed them.

The Autopen presidents, whoever they are, will get away with it.

They’ll say Joe was “sharp, very sharp.”

At no point was Joe sharp. It won’t matter. Nothing will happen. Judges won’t even let Donald Trump run the government.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email