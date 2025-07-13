14 Children Were Rescued on the Pot Farm

Dozens of child predators have been arrested over the past couple weeks by the feds. When ICE busted the marijuana farm, at least one of the illegal aliens arrested had served seven years for kidnapping and attempted rape. He is a child molester.

If we have a guest workers program, these people better be vetted thoroughly. Unfortunately, once Democrats get back into office, people like this monster will be welcomed.

Democrats have welcomed these people in and struggle to keep them here with the help of their judges.

The people running this farm allowed 14 children to work on their drug plants. They employed at least 319 people here illegally. How many more criminals will they find?

I was just given an update on Thursday’s operation at the marijuana facility in California. @DHSgov law enforcement rescued 14 children from potential forced labor, exploitation, and trafficking. They arrested 319 illegal aliens. They faced assaults, violence, and even… — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) July 12, 2025

The abuse ICE has to take from criminals is on the Democrat Party, which has been completely ruined by the far-left progressives.