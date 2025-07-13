State Added 23,000 positions since 2007, Rubio Cut 1,350

The State Department alone went from 57,340 in 2007 to 72, 859 in 2015 to 80,214 in 2024 and yet there is hysteria about a cut of 1350 and how devastating it is. It’s not nearly enough. The more the government expands, the more liberty we lose.
The 1,300 reduction represents just 1.6% of total staff, primarily through attrition in redundant administrative roles per the 2024 Workforce Optimization Initiative. However, H.R. 10393 allocated $55M specifically for the Joint Autonomy Office, creating 214 new AI/emerging tech positions to offset cuts.
It has become a little leaner and more appropriately staffed.
The ideological puppets in the department trying to push woke on the world need to go and hopefully will.
Looking at State Department documents, it appears the department went from 57,340 total employees in 2007 to 72,895 in 2015 to 80,214 in 2024. So it grew by nearly 23,000 employees before the 'devastating' cut of 1,300. pic.twitter.com/KCIUlE6nVN
— Byron York (@ByronYork) July 12, 2025