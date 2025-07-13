“Bravo!” Charges Dropped Against Dr. Kirk Moore

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Saturday that charges against a doctor accused of destroying COVID-19 vaccines and giving children fake shots at their parents’ request have been dropped.

“At my direction @TheJusticeDept has dismissed charges against Dr. Kirk Moore,” Bondi wrote on X. “Dr. Moore gave his patients a choice when the federal government refused to do so. He did not deserve the years in prison he was facing. It ends today.”

Moore, whose trial got underway Monday, was facing decades in prison for allegedly destroying more than $28,000 in COVID-19 vaccines and fraudulently completing and distributing hundreds of vaccination record cards.

The Utah-based plastic surgeon was indicted by a federal grand jury in January 2023.

He felt he was doing the right thing. Perhaps he saved lives. People being forced into injecting an experimental baby so the baby could go to preschool was not right. Pam Bondi said he gave his patients a choice.

The Biden regime had his facing life in prison.

Dr. Kirk Moore

Dr. Kirk Moore spoke courageously before entering court for Day 3 of the trial pic.twitter.com/n0ZN7KV9Uq — Died Suddenly (@DiedSuddenly_) July 11, 2025

Pam Bondi’s Statement

At my direction @TheJusticeDept has dismissed charges against Dr. Kirk Moore. Dr. Moore gave his patients a choice when the federal government refused to do so. He did not deserve the years in prison he was facing. It ends today. — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) July 12, 2025

I’d also like to thank @SenMikeLee who has been a champion for advocating to end the weaponization of government, including to Dr. Moore. — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) July 12, 2025

Dr. Panda weighed in on substack when Dr. Moore was charged.

“Although this is a huge malpractice issue people shouldn’t be in a position for this even to be an option. I say bravo! For the millionth time, the risk of death from COVID-19 in children is near ZERO. The adults and parents clearly did not think the risks of a non-functional vaccine were worth it.”

“Did the doctor save lives?”

“How many more places did something like this?”

At least those children didn’t have heart attacks.