14,000 Food Stamp Recipients Driving Luxury Cars like Maseratis in One State

The Trump administration found 14,000 food stamp recipients in only one red state. They were driving luxury cars like Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and Maseratis. People who do this are parasites and thieves, stealing from a charitable program.

Secretary Brooke Rollins shared the data on Fox News, but didn’t say which state. She added that “if this is happening in a red state, can you imagine what’s happening in the blue states?” The blue states are suing to prevent the federal government from receiving the data, even though they rely on federal taxpayer dollars. They’re hiding something.

Actually, I can more than imagine. I handled that budget in some of the positions I held in New York schools, and I knew of people doing exactly what Secretary Rollins describes. Neither the districts nor New York State were interested. This shouldn’t be political. No one should want taxpayers or charity ripped off.

The states that let this go on should be responsible for repaying it.

We first reported this in October, and the secretary sued the states before October. It will drag on despite the fact that the blue states have no case at all.