FBI Raids 22 Highly Suspect Somali Childcare Centers

Federal agents are flooding the Quality Learning Center in Minneapolis. They are conducting raids at 22, mostly Somali locations across the area. Things will get difficult for some of these potential fraudsters. They might be severely abusing a system meant to help needy children.

The FBI raided 22 locations. It included child care centers in Minnesota on Tuesday morning. It is part of a wide-ranging investigation of social services fraud.

Last winter’s Operation Metro Surge raids were not focused on immigration enforcement. This one concentrates on prominent businesses tied to the Somali-American community.

Responses

A DHS spokesperson told Newsweek, “The American people deserve to know how their taxpayer money was abused. No stone will be left unturned.”

“The task force and the DOJ will be relentless in exposing these fraudsters wherever they may be hiding,” said Vice President J.D. Vance on X.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., thanked the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security “for taking action against Somali fraudsters” in a statement Tuesday.

“President Trump and his administration have made it crystal clear — our country will not tolerate waste, fraud, and abuse, and we are not going to allow people to take advantage of Americans’ generosity,” Emmer said. “Minnesotans and U.S. taxpayers across the nation are grateful.”

Tim Walz found religion.

Gov. Tim Walz said the raids were carried out by federal and state law enforcement after state agencies “caught irregular behavior and reported it.”

“If you commit fraud in Minnesota, you’re going to get caught — and that’s exactly what we saw today,” Walz wrote on X. “We catch criminals when state and federal agencies share information. Joint investigations work, and securing justice depends on it.”

At best, Walz never paid an ounce of attention to any of this. He’s incompetent or worse.