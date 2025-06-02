181 Rulings to Stop Trump’s Agenda & the Man Behind Most of Them

So far, there have been 181 rulings in only four months by activist judges who think they have the right to stop the President’s agenda on every issue. The man behind most of them is Justice Robert’s leftist friend, the deranged Norm Eisen.

Over half of the President’s agenda has been halted temporarily.

The lawfare judges can do it thanks to often bogus cases funded by far-left operatives and their clever lawyers. Norm Eisen recently boasted that he is behind 152 of the lawsuits to stop the Republican agenda.

We give you Norm:

In our opinion, this is a communist Revolution. It is planned and not grassroots. Our government and our media are compromised.

Operative Eisen is also known for his efforts during the J6 hearings and the fake Trump impeachments.

The goal is to turn the public against President Trump.

