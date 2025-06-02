Migrant Gangs & the Far-Left Set France on Fire

Two dead and hundreds arrested across France after PSG’s Champions League win. Around 5,400 police were deployed across Paris after the game, with officers using tear gas and pepper spray on the Champs-Elysees.

Violent migrant gangs, who didn’t even attend the game, took over streets, terrorizing the people. France brought barbarians into their country, and now France is barbaric.

BREAKING: Paris Burns — and Macron Fiddles

Violence and riots continue to rip through the French capital. This isn’t mismanagement — it’s engineered collapse.

Globalist agendas now being played out in the streets. There’s no more debate — only consequences. The… pic.twitter.com/pla7DdeVfB — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) June 1, 2025

The media won’t tell you about this in the US and the EU media won’t tell you who the people are destroying France. They will let you think the violent masked and armed men are merely fans. They’re not.

France’s interior ministry said more than 200 cars were set on fire in the unrest. Authorities confirmed two deaths during the violence, though details have yet to be fully released.

Local reports suggest one of the victims was a 17-year-old stabbed to death in the town of Dax.

France is burning, Macron is silent! When the migrant crisis is erupting in violence on the streets of France, Why is President Macron focusing on #Israel? Is turning away from the country internal turmoil the solution?#FranceRiots #Macron #MigrantCrisis #FranceOnFire pic.twitter.com/gaVMfTYYYF — Sanjeev (@wing4destiny) June 1, 2025

According to the BBC, two people have died and hundreds have been arrested across France after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans celebrated the club’s victory in the Champions League final, according to the French interior ministry.

Sky News said 560 were arrested.

In the south-west town of Dax, a 17-year-old boy died after being stabbed in the chest late on Saturday evening, local media reported.

A 23-year-old man who was riding a scooter in central Paris was also killed after being hit by a vehicle, the prosecutor’s office said.

Flares and fireworks were set off, bus shelters smashed and cars torched amid wild celebrations as PSG won the biggest prize in European club football for the first time in their history.

Paris right now looks like a literal war zone. Migrant gangs have been rioting NONSTOP for over a day now, and it seems they won’t back down any time soon! France has been taken over by barbarians. pic.twitter.com/wTy4wYW1HA — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) June 1, 2025

Twenty-two police officers and seven firefighters were injured, the ministry said, adding that 264 vehicles were set on fire.

One of the officers was injured by a firework amidst the chaos and had to be put in an induced coma – with Macron later saying the officer had travelled to a different city to help with policing efforts.

Paris police prefect Laurent Nuñez said: “The toll is lower than what we have seen in the past, but we will never get used to this kind of abuse, with people who only came to commit acts of vandalism and who did not even watch the match, and we will always have a very firm response.”

Nuñez said police expect there to be further clashes on Sunday, but added that supporters “shouldn’t be mixed up with gangs of looters and vandals”.

Separately, the Paris Prosecutor’s Office told the BBC “several shops were looted” in the Place des Ternes area. About 30 people were arrested and taken into custody near a Foot Locker on the Champs-Élysées that was robbed, the office said.

The post footage shows violence after Paris St-Germains UCL league win on the 31st May 2025.

BREAKING: Two dead, over 200 injured, and more than 400 arrested last night in Paris. How much worse does it have to get before Europe wakes up? What’s your reaction? pic.twitter.com/zz0o8JgceI — Mel Gibson News (@melgibsonhq) June 1, 2025

