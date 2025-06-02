Migrant Gangs & the Far-Left Set France on Fire

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Two dead and hundreds arrested across France after PSG’s Champions League win. Around 5,400 police were deployed across Paris after the game, with officers using tear gas and pepper spray on the Champs-Elysees.

Violent migrant gangs, who didn’t even attend the game, took over streets, terrorizing the people. France brought barbarians into their country, and now France is barbaric.

The media won’t tell you about this in the US and the EU media won’t tell you who the people are destroying France. They will let you think the violent masked and armed men are merely fans. They’re not.

France’s interior ministry said more than 200 cars were set on fire in the unrest. Authorities confirmed two deaths during the violence, though details have yet to be fully released.

Local reports suggest one of the victims was a 17-year-old stabbed to death in the town of Dax.

According to the BBC, two people have died and hundreds have been arrested across France after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans celebrated the club’s victory in the Champions League final, according to the French interior ministry.

Sky News said 560 were arrested.

BBC:

In the south-west town of Dax, a 17-year-old boy died after being stabbed in the chest late on Saturday evening, local media reported.

A 23-year-old man who was riding a scooter in central Paris was also killed after being hit by a vehicle, the prosecutor’s office said.

Flares and fireworks were set off, bus shelters smashed and cars torched amid wild celebrations as PSG won the biggest prize in European club football for the first time in their history.

Sky News:

Twenty-two police officers and seven firefighters were injured, the ministry said, adding that 264 vehicles were set on fire.

One of the officers was injured by a firework amidst the chaos and had to be put in an induced coma – with Macron later saying the officer had travelled to a different city to help with policing efforts.

Paris police prefect Laurent Nuñez said: “The toll is lower than what we have seen in the past, but we will never get used to this kind of abuse, with people who only came to commit acts of vandalism and who did not even watch the match, and we will always have a very firm response.”

Nuñez said police expect there to be further clashes on Sunday, but added that supporters “shouldn’t be mixed up with gangs of looters and vandals”.

Separately, the Paris Prosecutor’s Office told the BBC “several shops were looted” in the Place des Ternes area. About 30 people were arrested and taken into custody near a Foot Locker on the Champs-Élysées that was robbed, the office said.

The post footage shows violence after Paris St-Germains UCL league win on the 31st May 2025.


You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments