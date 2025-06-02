Sharia Jurist’s Command Post in the Heart of Houston Plans an Expansion

In the heart of America’s most prestigious medical district, a mosque led by one of the most radical Sharia jurists in the U.S. is quietly transforming into a command post for political Islam.

This jurist endorsed execution for apostates and rejects US law. He shields Hamas and he wants Texas.

The jurist and his flock reject our Constitution and aggressively push Sharia Law. These radicals are exploiting religious freedom to establish Islamic supremacy.

Like many mosques throughout Texas, however, MCIS is now leading a massive expansionist project, an effort that extends far beyond spiritual support and into ideological infrastructure.

Dr. Zuhdi Jasser, a Muslim and former U.S. Navy physician, testified before Congress in 2011, citing AMJA as a primary example of how political Islam is being advanced within U.S. borders. “They operate under the radar,” Jasser stated, “issuing fatwas that can radically shape how Muslims view law, government, and coexistence in America.”

In light of MCIS’s tax-exempt status, foreign institutional ties, and proximity to thousands of vulnerable international visitors, community leaders and policy analysts are calling for a formal review of its activities, financial disclosures, and affiliations.

i don’t have to tell you what happens if we lose Texas.

In the heart of Houston’s prestigious Texas Medical Center, home to the world’s largest concentration of cancer treatment and research facilities, stands a little-known mosque with leadership rooted in classical Sharia jurisprudence, including rulings that contradict U.S. law and human rights standards.

The Medical Center Islamic Society (MCIS), originally established in the 1990s as a modest prayer space for visiting Muslim patients and their families, has quietly evolved into a religious institution led by one of the most ideologically orthodox Islamic legal scholars in the United States: Dr. Salah al-Sawy.

Now, in the midst of a major expansion project, MCIS is no longer just a quiet place of worship. It is becoming a powerful platform for advancing Sharia-aligned ideology in one of America’s most sensitive and globally trafficked medical zones.

While its location suggests compassion and spiritual care, its leadership reflects what many would claim is a ‘radical legal agenda’, but in fact is classical Islamic law as written in all Muslim scripture, which promotes Sharia supremacy.

The man behind MCIS’s transformation is Dr. Salah al-Sawy, an Egyptian-born cleric and legal scholar with a long and troubling resume. In addition to serving as President and Chairman of MCIS, al-Sawy is the Secretary-General of the Assembly of Muslim Jurists of America (AMJA), an orthodox, Sharia-based legal body operating under U.S. nonprofit protections.

Under his leadership, AMJA has issued a series of alarming legal rulings (fatwas), including public fatwas shielding Hamas from criticism, endorsement of the death penalty for apostates, and explicit warnings to Muslims against integrating into Western society or obeying U.S. law when it contradicts Islamic principles.

ALERT TEXAS: This Might Be My Most Shocking Exposé Yet! In the center of America’s top cancer treatment hub – Houston’s Texas Medical Center – a mosque is quietly being transformed into a launchpad for Sharia supremacy. Led by Dr. Salah al-Sawy, one of the most radical… pic.twitter.com/DU9zyrdMvd — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) May 30, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email