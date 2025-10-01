$18B for Schumer’s Rail Tunnel Held Up Over Schumer’s Shutdown

President Donald Trump’s administration said Wednesday it was putting a hold on about $18 billion to fund a new rail tunnel beneath the Hudson River between New York City and New Jersey and the city’s expanded Second Avenue subway project because of the government shutdown.

The White House budget director, Russ Vought, said on a post on X that the step was taken due to the Republican administration’s belief the money was based on unconstitutional diversity, equity and inclusion principles.

The US Transportation Department was reviewing it to see if “unconstitutional practices” were involved but the investigators are now furloughed due to the Schumer Shutdown.

In a 2023 interview with The Associated Press, Schumer said he and then-President Joe Biden were both “giddy” over the rail tunnel project, adding that it was all they talked about in the presidential limousine as they rode to the site.

Democrat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, reacting to the development at a news conference about the federal government shutdown, told reporters, “The bad news just keeps coming,” adding that “they’re trying to make culture wars be the reason why.”

She claimed the “partnership” with DC is due to “their own interpretation of proper culture ahead of our needs, the needs of a nation.”

The problem with that statement is DEI is anti-American and destroys the constitutional tenet of “equality under the law.”

And why do people around the nation have to pay for New York’s rail tunnel while they are supporting a million illegal aliens in the New York sanctuary City?

Also, Hakeem Jeffries thought it was the “strangest thing ever” when he and Shutdown Schumer met with Trump earlier this week and Trump 2028 hats mysteriously appeared on the table. Hmm…what a mystery. He’s not too bright, is he?