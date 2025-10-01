Update on Armed Illegal Alien Superintendent with a Fake Resume

M Dowling
We know that the chair of the board who hired the armed illegal alien Superintendent was Michelle Obama’s chief of staff. Her name is Jackie Norris and she is running for a Senate seat.

‘Dr.’ Ian Roberts’ mugshot from prior arrest.

The illegal alien Superintendent was not only under a deportation order in 2024 for gun charges but he also never achieved the degrees he claimed to have. He’s also registered to vote out of state. Superintendent Roberts also had a lot of speeding tickets.

Ms. Norris and her board saw fit to put him in charge of children since he was a perfect DEI invested in equity and inclusivity – the magic words.

The board hired him in secret and never checked with e-verify:

Additionally, Data Republican conducted some of her great research and wrote on X, addressing Ms. Norris:

You are the owner of Horizon Group, formerly known as the State Public Policy Group (SPPG). That firm holds contracts in Des Moines tied to immigrant research and settlement.

Given that background, it strains credibility to suggest you were unaware of Mr. Roberts’ immigration status while he was superintendent. The financial record also raises questions.

An earlier federal audit flagged $763,702 in payments to SPPG under the Iowa Secretary of State’s HAVA program as “questioned costs,” the result of sole-source contracts awarded without competitive bidding. With that history, the public deserves more than campaign donation requests.

We deserve to know why you should not again be the subject of investigation.

The board, under Norris, didn’t fire Ian Roberts, the armed illegal alien superintendent. Instead, they put him on paid leave and chatted up the protests of students against the firing, driven by their lefty teachers.

Now, they are finally firing him. That political effort on their part certainly backfired.

An investigation has been opened by the DOJ Civil Rights division to determine if they violate the law on race-based hiring practices.

Saltherring
12 minutes ago

There are probably thousands of Ian Roberts clones in key, critical positions around the country, all of them undoubtedly ‘vetted’ and hired by leftists. After all, being DEI compliant is much more important than immigration status, criminal records and valid educational credentials.

