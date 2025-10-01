Al Jazeera, a leftist Islamist publication, highlighted the work of the late and racist Mr. LeVine in 2019. It is once again being posted by writer Phairy Megan.

This is an excerpt from his article:

Noel Ignatiev never set out to be a hero. His goal was quite the opposite: to be a “traitor” to a race that for much of his life would not accept him and whose inherent toxicity, he believed, would permanently impede the possibility of the United States living up to its ideals.

On November 9, the historian died, leaving behind a body of work explaining why and how Americans ought to abolish “whiteness”. As the country faces a surge in white supremacist violence and rhetoric, there may be no better time to engage with – and embrace – his ideas.

The majority of Jews embraced whiteness as it became more readily available to them from the 1960s onwards, believing it offered unprecedented protection against any possible resurgent anti-Semitism. Ignatiev, however, saw the solution to Jews’ problems, and those of the US at large, in abolishing it.

Abolishing whiteness is different to merely challenging “white supremacy” or “white privilege”. What Ignatiev understood was that for most self-identified “white” people there is, a normally invisible, boundary to how far they will go in working for true racial equality. Unsurprisingly, those boundaries become apparent around issues – such as equal access to education and jobs – that might threaten or merely inconvenience the advantages and privileges of whiteness.

The dead since 2019 Mr. Ignatiev explained it is not to eliminate us while they eliminate us:

When we say we want to abolish the white race, we do not mean we want to exterminate people with fair skin. We mean that we want to do away with the social meaning of skin color, thereby abolishing the white race as a social category.

This is unacceptable and disgusting.

It’s not ok to say this about any group! https://t.co/PzofHZEOsf — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 1, 2025

When Miss Megan posted this earlier today, she had the most unpleasant response from a Mr. Greenblatt, who seems to think his problems are white men. He appears quite white in his picture, but doesn’t identify as white.

If it’s wrong to say it about Jewish or black people, then it’s wrong and they should stop saying it about white people.