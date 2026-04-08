19 Republicans Push Amnesty for 10M Illegal Foreigners

So-called Republican Maria Salazar is trying to convince everyone that her Dignity Act is not an amnesty bill. However, it is an amnesty bill for 10 million future Democrats who poured into the country illegally.

Nineteen Republicans want amnesty for 10 million or more illegal foreigners after running for office on mass deportations!

Giving amnesty to people breaking into the country is an invitation to a lot more illegal immigration.

We are very lucky to have Rep. Brandon Gill. He has common sense.