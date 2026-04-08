“Unconscious” Mojtaba Khamenei Gave His Blessing to Make a Deal

Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, previously reported comatose somewhere, had instructed his negotiators, for the first time since the war began, to move towards a deal, according to an Israeli official, a regional official, and a third source with knowledge, Axios reports.

Just this week, The Times of London reported he was “incapacitated.”

A diplomatic memo understood to be based on American and Israeli intelligence and shared with Gulf allies suggests that Khamenei, the son of the late long-time leader Ali Khamenei, is unconscious and being treated for a “severe” medical condition.

It was once said that you can’t believe half of what you read; now it’s none.

On Monday night, the mediators had U.S. approval for an updated proposal for a two-week ceasefire. Khamenei was then tasked with making the decision. Sources said he is actively involved.

The involvement of the new supreme leader was necessarily clandestine and laborious. Facing an active threat of assassination by Israel, Khamenei has been communicating primarily via runners passing notes.

Two sources described Khamenei’s blessing for his negotiators to cut a deal as a “breakthrough.”

The regional source said Araghchi also played a central role in handling the negotiations and in pushing Revolutionary Guards commanders to accept a deal. Are we sure it wasn’t Araghchi and his IRGC pals who made the decision?

China was also advising Iran to seek an off-ramp.

But at the end of the day, all major decisions on Monday and Tuesday went through ‘comatose’ Khamenei, who hasn’t been seen since the initial bombing on February 28th. “Without his green light, there wouldn’t have been a deal,” the regional source said.