Too Soon to Declare Victory

President Trump released part of the agreement he made last night. If this works, President Trump should be lauded by everyone. He wrote on Truth Social:

The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change! There will be no enrichment of uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear “Dust.” It is now, and has been, under very exacting Satellite Surveillance (Space Force!). Nothing has been touched from the date of attack. We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran. Many of the 15 points have already been agreed to. Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP

Hopefully, that includes the uranium they possessed, enough to make eleven bombs.

Many Americans disliked President Trump’s social media posts, perhaps most; I don’t know. But they were key to a strategy. The other key piece was sending B-52 bombers and refueling planes into Iran yesterday afternoon.

Did it work? We have a two-week hiatus to find out, but we can’t trust fanatical theocrats who lie constantly and still have a lot of bombs. Russia and China will be eager to resupply Iran, perhaps starting immediately. They think the United States is the real problem in the world.

Iran still has missiles, drones, and uranium.

The public should be informed of the details as soon as they become available.

The Iranian Supreme National Security Council, the most powerful entity in Iran, issued its own statement, perhaps to save face or maybe because they believe they won:

It is hereby announced to the noble, great, and heroic nation of Iran: The enemy, in its unjust, illegal, and criminal war against the Iranian nation, has suffered an undeniable, historic, and crushing defeat. By the blessing of the pure and sacred blood of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution, Grand Ayatollah Imam Khamenei (peace be upon him), the measures of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Commander-in-Chief, Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei (may God protect him), and the struggle and bravery of the fighters of Islam on the fronts-and especially the historic, enduring, and epic presence of you, the dear people, on the scene from the very first days of the war-Iran has achieved a great victory and forced the criminal United States to accept its ten-point plan.

In this plan, the United States has, in principle, committed to non-aggression; the continuation of Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz; acceptance of enrichment; the lifting of all primary and secondary sanctions; the termination of all United Nations Security Council and Board of Governors resolutions; compensation to Iran; the withdrawal of U.S. combat forces from the region; and the cessation of war on all fronts, including against the heroic Islamic resistance in Lebanon. We congratulate all the people of Iran on this victory and emphasize that until the details of this victory are finalized, continued resilience and prudence by officials, and the preservation of unity and solidarity among the Iranian people, remain necessary.

The brave fighters of Islam and their courageous allies in the axis of resistance, despite their hearts being wounded and shattered by the martyrdom of their Imam, resolved-relying on Almighty God and following the example of the Master of Martyrs-to deliver a historic lesson to these enemies once and for all, to avenge all prior crimes, and to create conditions such that the enemy would forever abandon any thought of aggression against beloved Iran and fully taste humiliation and disgrace before the great Iranian nation.

With this strategy, and relying on the unprecedented political and social unity formed within the country, Iran and the resistance began one of the heaviest hybrid wars in history against the United States and the Zionist regime and, during this period achieved all the objectives they had designed for this battle.

Iran and the resistance almost completely destroyed the U.S. military machine in the region; delivered crushing and deep blows to the vast infrastructure and capabilities the enemy had built over years for this war and positioned around it; imposed heavy regional casualties on the U.S. military; inflicted severe and devastating blows inside the occupied territories on the enemy’s forces, infrastructure, capabilities, and assets; and tightened the arena on all fronts to such an extent that not only were none of the enemy’s primary objectives realized, but roughly ten days after the start of the war, the enemy realized it had no ability whatsoever to win.

For this reason, it began-through various channels and methods-attempts to establish contact with Iran and request a ceasefire.

The Left Won’t Let Trump Win

The media blasted President Trump when he took Iran on to stop a deadly threat. Now that he has a potential peace plan, they are blasting him again, claiming he chickened out. He can’t win with the left, which controls the USA even when Republicans are in power. The dice always seem to roll in their favor.

Trump was never going to send Iranians back to the Stone Age. He wanted Iran to think he was crazier than they were. The scary social media posts were only to secure a deal.

The people Trump indirectly dealt with are hardliners, not nice at all. They are still in charge.

Leaving that insane regime in power after going in to obliterate them may just give them more incentive to quickly rebuild. They want to destroy us and threaten their Gulf neighbors into obedience.

President Trump said they will allow the US to dig it up. Hope so.

Oil prices are dropping rapidly, and Dow futures are up 1000 points. But Iran still controls the Strait, and our European allies and Turkey were nowhere to be found. The Gulf neighbors look more supportive.

We have a lot to deal with. Trust no one.