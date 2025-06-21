$1B for Ever-Increasing Numbers of Third World Aliens in NYC

The migrant crisis is not easing in New York City despite City officials lying and saying it is. The City just signed a $1 billion shelter contract for 86,000 anonymous illegal aliens.

As the NY Post stated, taxpayers are on the hook for the $929.1 million re-upped with the Hotel Association of New York City Foundation as the total city population still includes a whopping 86,000 people, including homeless individuals and asylum seekers.

“These hotel units will be used by social services vendors to house emergency shelter clients who have entered the [Department of Homeless Services] shelter system,” the agency said in a notice posted Wednesday.

The mayor’s office said the contract was competitively bid.

Democrats want us to be a third world hellhole because they hate white Christian men.

The move is a head-scratcher, said Nicole Gelinas, senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute.

“Why do we need to be using so many hotels for day to day homeless management?,” Gelinas said. “This is turning an emergency program into a permanent program and taking a block of hotel rooms off the tourist market while people complain the city’s hotel room costs are so high.”

Gelinas said the city should have made hotels bid against each other instead of treating the hospitality industry “as a monopoly” with a sole source contract.

Your money is no object for Democrats.

What the NYC Democrats won’t tell you is that the shelters, including hotels, have been mostly taken over by Tren de Aragua, MS-13, and other criminals.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email