NYC Mayoral Candidate Wants ICE Agents Doxxed & Threatened

Andrew Cuomo, who is the leading candidate in the mayoral race, has come out against ICE protecting their identities by wearing masks. ICE agents are bring doxxed and they and their families are under threat. Cuomo knows that. Therefore, he is basically saying he wants them doxxed and threatened.

It should also be noted that he has never objected to violent Antifa and BLM radicals wearing masks.

Furthermore, during the pandemic he ordered everyone to wear masks as if we were his subjects.

He let the elderly die in nursing homes when he had two empty makeshift hospitals. Then he lied about it and covered it up. He is also accused of sexually harassing female employees. The sad truth is that this corrupt creep of a man is better than the radical jihadist, Zohran Kwambe Mamdani, who comes in second to him. Zohran just rallied with an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. He supports BDS and other anti-Israel movements.

You should be in jail for murdering over 20,000 elderly people. Tell your communist supporters to stop doxing agents so they can be threatened and they won’t have to wear masks. And tell your thugs to take off their masks when rioting. Also, #STFU — Jonathan T Gilliam (@JGilliam_SEAL) June 20, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email