NYC Mayoral Candidate Wants ICE Agents Doxxed & Threatened

M Dowling
Andrew Cuomo, who is the leading candidate in the mayoral race, has come out against ICE protecting their identities by wearing masks. ICE agents are bring doxxed and they and their families are under threat. Cuomo knows that. Therefore, he is basically saying he wants them doxxed and threatened.

It should also be noted that he has never objected to violent Antifa and BLM radicals wearing masks.

Furthermore, during the pandemic he ordered everyone to wear masks as if we were his subjects.

He let the elderly die in nursing homes when he had two empty makeshift hospitals. Then he lied about it and covered it up. He is also accused of sexually harassing female employees. The sad truth is that this corrupt creep of a man is better than the radical jihadist, Zohran Kwambe Mamdani, who comes in second to him. Zohran just rallied with an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. He supports BDS and other anti-Israel movements.


2 Comments
Rod Martin
Rod Martin
50 minutes ago

Sometimes I think the old eye for an eye works good . Any ice agent of their family that are harmed should be avenged 10 fold .

Dr. Van Nostrand
Dr. Van Nostrand
1 hour ago

Why hasn’t this clown been arrested for killing all of those old people in nursing homes, among all the other things he was accused of doing while governor. Its all a show to make us believe that justice exists in America. It doesn’t. Now he threatens law enforcement. Will he be charged for that? Of course not.

