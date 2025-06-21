US Has 46% of World’s Civilian Firearms: See Gun Ownership by State

Ammo.com analyzed surveys and sales reports and the findings are interesting and quite surprising.

Some highlights

As of 2017, American civilians owned 46% (approximately 393.3 million) of the world’s 857 million civilian-use firearms. (Source)

Estimates based on a 2017 survey suggest that there are 1.2 guns per person in the U.S.

However, more recent estimates show at least one million firearms have been purchased in the U.S. per month since March of 2020. A more realistic estimate in 2025 is 1.5 guns per person in the U.S., or 1.79 guns per U.S. adult

Montana has the highest percentage of gun owners, with 66.3% of residents reporting firearm ownership.

Alaska, Idaho, Montana, West Virginia, and Wyoming have the highest rates of gun ownership in the U.S.

Massachusetts and New Jersey have the fewest number of gun owners at only 14.7% of the population.

State-level firearm ownership data may skew low due to restraints. All information regarding gun ownership is largely dependent on self-reporting, and states are less likely to publish gun ownership data than national databases.

If you enjoy learning about how gun laws affect gun ownership, or you'd like to see where your state ranks, please read the article here: Ammo.com. There are some surprises. They also list countries and their registered firearms.

