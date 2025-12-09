2 Brothers Threatened to Torture, Kill DHS SPOX & Kill ICE

Democrats and the media are causing intense hatred against law enforcement and no one holds them accountable for it. The latest threats toward Tricia McLaughlin are abhorrent, but we won’t hear the appropriate response from

Two brothers have been arrested after allegedly threatening to torture and kill DHS Spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin. They planned to hang her. The brothers also called for the immediate shooting of ICE agents.

Ricardo Antonio Roman-Flores and Emilio Roman-Flores have both been arrested and charged.

They’re U.S. citizens.

Emilio Roman-Flores is being charged with unlawful possession of an assault weapon, possession of prohibited weapons, conspiracy terroristic threats, criminal coercion, threats, and cyber harassment.

The other brother has been charged with conspiracy terroristic threats.