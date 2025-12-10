Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes on CNN to Call Trump Names

Marjorie Taylor Greene went back on the enemy channel CNN where she has made numerous appearances since the summer. She told the hosts that President Trump is hateful and a bad leader.

I wish people would think before they act in anger toward a person and put the entire country in danger of falling into communist hands.

She said he has a bad demeanor, lies, and she feels sorry for him. Obviously, Marjorie doesn’t feel sorry for him or she wouldn’t bash him with a smile on her face. This is so damaging pre-midterms.

It should be country first. Why do this? The world is in crisis. I just read on the NY Times that Moscow has ramped up spying in Mexico. US officials say spies are meeting handlers in its capital and seaside resorts. Crime is out of control, Democrats are turning communist and have their own militias attacking ICE, children are being mutilated and told they can change genders, children are taught to hate white people in school, and we had open borders for four years with criminals and terrorists pouring in. At the same time, the EU is pushing war with Russia. While all this is going on, we have to hear this petty garbage on corrupt media outlets.

MTG started out as QAnon, apologized for it, became Maga, now she’s, I don’t know, pro-Democrat? And Trump too should stop with the name calling. We need them all to get on board with saving America.