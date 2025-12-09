Former Colorado County Clerk Tina Peters, 70, was attacked in prison, her attorney informed President Donald Trump in a letter. The attacks were not confirmed by the penitentiary.

She’s been overcharged and over sentenced in the two-iter justice system in leftist Colorado. The leftist judge gave her nine years for what she though was blowing the whistle. A state jury convicted her of participating in a scheme to breach the Mesa County voting systems.

The attorney letter highlighted Peters’s experience while in state custody:

“About 6 months ago, Mrs. Peters was threatened with harm,” the letter, which The Hill obtained, read. “Her life was threatened by a group of inmates, to stab her and to kill her. This was reported to the FBI and DOJ, which had agents interview her. She was moved to a different unit.”

“In the new unit, she was attacked by other prisoners three times in different locations where guards had to pull inmates off of her,” the attorney went on. “There is actually a safe unit where inmates who do not cause problems can be assigned. She has applied to be put into that unit but was denied six times without a valid reason.”

eters filed a lawsuit seeking her release earlier this year, arguing that her free speech rights had been violated, but Judge Scott Varholak rejected the move on Monday.

“Ms. Peters raises important constitutional questions concerning whether the trial court improperly punished her more severely because of her protected First Amendment speech,” Varholak wrote. “But because this question remains pending before Colorado courts, this Court must abstain from answering that question until after the Colorado courts have decided the issue.”

President Trump strongly supports the Gold Star mother.

“Tina is an innocent Political Prisoner being horribly and unjustly punished in the form of Cruel and Unusual Punishment. This is a Communist persecution by the Radical Left Democrats to cover up their Election crimes and misdeeds in 2020. The same Democrat Party that flies to El Salvador to try to free an MS-13 Terrorist, is cruelly imprisoning, perhaps for life, a grandmother whose brave and heroic son gave his life for America,” he wrote on Truth Social in May.