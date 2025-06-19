2 Judges Stop Trump Deportation Cases Within Hours of Each Other

Two judges found against the Trump administration on two deportation cases. One case is in Pennsylvania and the other is in Texas. We will never get rid of the illegals this way, especially Democrats’ beloved violent criminals and their families. The administration now faces hundreds of cases, and Congress and SCOTUS are MIA.

Judge Stephanie Haines, a Trump appointee in Pennsylvania, told the White House they could not give people a seven-day warning prior to deportation. They must give at least 21 days’ notice.

That delay will most assuredly end up in an ACLU trial or something similar.

The other came from Democrat Judge Orlando Garcia who ruled that the Trump administration cannot immediately deport the family of Mohamed Sabry Soliman, the man accused of attacking a march for Israeli hostages in Boulder, Colorado.

Even attacks don’t warrant immediate deportation of the entire family.

President Trump isn’t deporting people because he faces hundreds of lawsuits, mostly by Democrat judges and some by bad Trump appointments.

Democrats will do anything to keep their illegal alien voters in the country, along with the worst of the worst of them.

In Pennsylvania, the judge didn’t like the use of the Alien Enemies Act, and she feels aliens need more time to appeal, more due process.

The case in Texas involved the Boulder, Colorado bomber’s family. He was seen on video lighting up Jews and a dog. He is here illegally with his illegal alien wife and five illegl alien children.

We wouldn’t want to lose those great new Americans.

We have millions of these people here illegally and we can’t get rid of even these few. Biden or Autopen was allowed to open the borders without repercussions, but Trump can’t reverse the damage.

I don’t understand. They’re here illegally. Send them home. Give them a day’s notice and send them out.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email