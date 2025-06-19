Man Buying Mortars Tells Clerks He’s Going to Kill LA Law Enforcement

Another lunatic, a likely Kamala voter, 48-year-old Grzegorz Vandenberg was arrested last week for plotting to take the lives of police and politicians by using explosives during the Los Angeles protests. According to the media, he’s a Texas man.

He’s facing multiple charges and 10 years in prison.

Grzegorz Vandenberg, 48, allegedly purchased fireworks from a travel center in New Mexico, where he reportedly told employees he had prior special forces military experience and could make pipe bombs, according to federal prosecutors.

According to ABC News, “Vandenberg informed the cashier that he would be traveling to Los Angeles, California for the riots to kill law enforcement officers or government officials,” charging documents say.

He even asked the clerk to tell him which fireworks contained the largest amount of explosives. Then he invited employees to join “his platoon” and meet him in California.

“Vandenberg purchased six mortars that hold 60 grams of gun powder each, and 36 large fireworks,” the complaint says.

A cashier followed him out and got his license plate, then called law enforcement.

Vandenberg was placed under arrest last Friday in Tucson, Arizona.

