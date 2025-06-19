Reasons for President Trump’s Delay on Joining the War for 2 Weeks

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said today that President Trump will make a decision on joining the war with Israel within the next two weeks.

Axios reports that one reason President Trump is hesitating on the decision to join Israel in the war against Iran is doubts that its massive bunker busters will actually destroy Iran’s most heavily fortified nuclear facility.

Trump wants to make sure such an attack is really needed, wouldn’t drag the U.S. into a prolonged war in the Middle East — and most of all, would actually achieve the objective of destroying Iran’s nuclear program, U.S. officials say.

“We’re going to be ready to strike Iran. We’re not convinced yet that we’re necessary. And we want to be unnecessary, but I think the president’s just not convinced we are needed yet,” a U.S. official said.

Israeli officials fear that if Fordow survives the war, Iran’s nuclear program will too. They don’t have bunker buster bombs.

“We are the only ones who have the capability to do it, but that doesn’t mean I am going to do it,” Trump said Wednesday when asked whether he considers it essential to destroy Fordow. “I have been asked about it by everybody but I haven’t made a decision.”

The Pentagon officials say the bomb would destroy Fordow, but Trump is allegedly not convinced. Another official said it will work, but Trump wants to believe it is logical and effective to join the fight.

“The bunker buster will work. It’s not a capabilities issue. We have the capability. But there’s an entire plan (for a possible attack). It’s not just drop a bunker buster and declare victory,” another top U.S. official said.

“The end game for us is simple: no nuke,” that official said. “It may be different for the Israelis. And we would be willing to, if it’s within reason, go in there and do a surgical strike — maybe, if necessary” and if the president considers it “logical and effective,” the official said.

Israel Can Go It Alone

Israel believes they could do significant damage to Fordow if forced to go it alone. They are also considering sending in people to destroy it.

Latest on Iran-Israel War

Iran’s Holding Fast

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council issued a statement on Thursday, announcing that the “confrontation with the enemy [Israel] will continue, until the compensation is paid,” adding without mentioning any specific country that, “In the event of a third party’s intervention in this aggression, they will be confronted immediately according to a specific plan.”

Israel Destroyed Arak, Iran Destroyed the Diamond Exchange

Israel destroyed Iran’s nuclear reactor in Arak. Radioactive material had to be considered, but since the plant was never completed – allegedly – it shouldn’t be a problem.

One never knows with Iran.

The plutonium plant only existed for building a bomb unless someone else can come up with another reason.

⭕This nuclear reactor in Arak was created for one purpose: to build a nuclear bomb. It has now been neutralized. Here is a closer look at the reactor itself: pic.twitter.com/4KBDsgp8IN — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 19, 2025

Breaking: Israel Air Force released footage of attack on Arak nuclear reactor earlier today The reactor was intended for producing plutonium for nuclear weapons. It’s now gone, and the world is a safer place, thanks to Israel pic.twitter.com/jf5cYvH2aa — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) June 19, 2025

https://t.co/Z6OWgMYRZK I’m just surprised that much was left standing. Could only imagine what the inside of the reactor looks like. — John Bulkeley (@bulkeley_john) June 19, 2025

Iran bombed the Diamond Exchange.

BREAKING: Iran has bombed Israel’s Diamond Exchange District in the Tel Aviv District—a major commercial hub that houses the country’s second-tallest building and other important buildings pic.twitter.com/gEeIgztAgv — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 19, 2025

