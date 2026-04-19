2 Million FBI Records Found in a Hidden Room in Burn Bags

Up to 2 million FBI records were found in a secret room at the FBI. Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch uncovered the information. The records date back to the Comey era, and most are anti-Trump records in burn bags. Tom Fitton hasn’t gotten the records despite a lawsuit, but he did get some general information.

The FBI said it would take a year to go through the records.

Having FBI records in burn bags is very unusual, and no one has said who put them there or why they weren’t burned. This should be criminally investigated. Pam Bondi wasted a year. It seems that agencies can’t investigate themselves.

It is a priority to expose these lawfare documents. A couple weeks ago, Donald Trump didn’t even know about this.