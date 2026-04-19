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Home Home U.S. Blows a Hole in a Sanctioned Iranian Cargo Ship &...

U.S. Blows a Hole in a Sanctioned Iranian Cargo Ship & Seizes it

By
M Dowling
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0
31

President Trump says the US seized Iran’s ‘TOUSKA’ cargo ship after it tried to pass through the naval blockade.

“We have full custody of the ship and are seeing what’s on board.”

The U.S. fired at the cargo ship, blowing a hole in the engine room.

“U.S. Marines have custody of the vessel.”

“An Iranian-flagged cargo ship named TOUSKA, nearly 900 feet long and weighing almost as much as an aircraft carrier, tried to get past our naval blockade, and it did not go well for them. The U.S. Navy Guided Missile Destroyer USS SPRUANCE intercepted the TOUSKA in the Gulf of Oman and gave them fair warning to stop. The Iranian crew refused to listen.”

“The TOUSKA is under U.S. Treasury sanctions because of its prior history of illegal activity. We have full custody of the ship and are seeing what’s on board! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

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