U.S. Blows a Hole in a Sanctioned Iranian Cargo Ship & Seizes it

President Trump says the US seized Iran’s ‘TOUSKA’ cargo ship after it tried to pass through the naval blockade.

“We have full custody of the ship and are seeing what’s on board.”

The U.S. fired at the cargo ship, blowing a hole in the engine room.

President Trump just had the U.S. Navy BLOW A LARGE HOLE in the side of a 900ft Iranian cargo ship! A direct hit on the engine room of the TOUSKA after they refused orders to stop. The video is unrelated (from 2025), but it shows what it looks like when a ship that size is hit. pic.twitter.com/xG5yyKM0Vk — USA NEWS 🇺🇸 (@usanewshq) April 19, 2026

“U.S. Marines have custody of the vessel.”

“An Iranian-flagged cargo ship named TOUSKA, nearly 900 feet long and weighing almost as much as an aircraft carrier, tried to get past our naval blockade, and it did not go well for them. The U.S. Navy Guided Missile Destroyer USS SPRUANCE intercepted the TOUSKA in the Gulf of Oman and gave them fair warning to stop. The Iranian crew refused to listen.”

“The TOUSKA is under U.S. Treasury sanctions because of its prior history of illegal activity. We have full custody of the ship and are seeing what’s on board! President DONALD J. TRUMP”