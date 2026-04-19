Mamdani’s New York City: Wild Scene with Third-Worlders

Radical Islamists and third-world newcomers were doing wheelies, lighting fires, and rioting, while waving Palestinian flags in completely lawless 69th Street. Thank Mayor Mamdani.
BREAKING: Complete chaos unfolded in NYC last night, after masked Islamists lit fires and rioted, while waving Palestinian flags. pic.twitter.com/KQCti0rkYm
— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 18, 2026
This is what Mamdani approves.
🚨 UGANDAN MAMDANI HAS INFURIATED NEW YORKERS
3rd world thugs flew the PALESTINE flag, unleashed fires and ran a total street takeover
When NYPD showed up, the thugs JUMPED on the patrol car to SMASH the windshield
Mamdani is PUSHING this culture! NYC is cooked! pic.twitter.com/P5BYAYbtmo
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 19, 2026
Obama is always nearby to watch the USA sink into an abyss.
Make fun of them all you want, Obama and Mamdani are committed to raising the next generation of communists. pic.twitter.com/DfGZgiTDvL
— Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) April 18, 2026