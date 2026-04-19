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Mamdani’s New York City: Wild Scene with Third-Worlders

By
M Dowling
-
0
69

Radical Islamists and third-world newcomers were doing wheelies, lighting fires, and rioting, while waving Palestinian flags in completely lawless 69th Street. Thank Mayor Mamdani.

This is what Mamdani approves.

Obama is always nearby to watch the USA sink into an abyss.

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