President Threatens D.C. Takeover If Crime Isn’t Addressed

The following TruthSocial post from President Trump threatens a takeover of D.C. due to the violence in our nation’s Capital. It should never have been a separate entity. They think they are a state.

The President included a photo of a DOGE victim who was “beaten mercilessly by thugs.”

The Post

“Crime in Washington, D.C., is totally out of control,” he wrote. “Local “youths” and gang members, some only 14, 15, and 16-years-old, are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent Citizens, at the same time knowing that they will be almost immediately released.

“They are not afraid of Law Enforcement because they know nothing ever happens to them, but it’s going to happen now! The Law in D.C. must be changed to prosecute these “minors” as adults, and lock them up for a long time, starting at age 14.

“The most recent victim was beaten mercilessly by local thugs. Washington, D.C., must be safe, clean, and beautiful for all Americans and, importantly, for the World to see. If D.C. doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City, and run this City how it should be run, and put criminals on notice that they’re not going to get away with it anymore.

“Perhaps it should have been done a long time ago, then this incredible young man, and so many others, would not have had to go through the horrors of Violent Crime. If this continues, I am going to exert my powers, and FEDERALIZE this City. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Someone from DOGE was very badly beaten by thugs in D.C. It seems the young man in the above picture is the DOGE worker. The issue has become personal for Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, the media wants us to believe crime is down in 2024. The statistics don’t include about 900 local and state agencies. If they are the highest crime areas, the stats are worthless. Agencies can volunteer to send in the data. In recent years, New York City, California and other major cities didn’t send in data.

We also have to count the fact that Soros DAs don’t prosecute many crimes. People aren’t often prosecuted for mob beatings.