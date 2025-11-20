28-Point Russia-Ukraine Deal No One But US Has Agreed to Yet

The Trump administration, working with Russian and Ukrainian officials, is working on a 28-point peace plan. There would be security guarantees for both Russia and Ukraine. Rumors say Ukraine would have to give up Luhansk and Donesk and Crimea. Russia occupies only 85% of Luhansk and Donesk, but has taken other areas it would relinquish.

However, there would be no Russian military allowed in Luhansk or Donesk.

Russia also wants Ukraine to reduce its army by as much as 50%. They also want Ukraine to give up long-range missiles that can reach deep into Russia.

Ukraine would be permanently outside NATO.

Prisoners and kidnapped children would be returned. Sanctions would be gradually removed.

Implementation and oversight would by the new UN-approved “Peace Council” headed by Donald Trump. Violations would trigger sanctions. It requires an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal to agreed lines.

It is sad that people like Boris Johnson and Biden and the Cheneys got to call the shots and pressured Ukraine to keep fighting.

Ukraine was invaded, but Russia also claims grievances such as Minsk II was a lie concocted by France and Germany to allow Ukraine time to build up its army. Russia also cites NATO bio labs in Ukraine.

