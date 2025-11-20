And the First Casualty of the Epstein Files Is Not Donald Trump

And the first casualty of the Epstein releases is not Donald Trump. it’s the esteemed Harvard Professor Larry Summers. His constant emails with Jeffrey Epstein were after Jeffrey Epstein was convicted as a pedophile. They are so embarrassing that he’s had to give up Harvard. He gave up Open AI. Larry is done.

Larry was trying to seduce the 46-year-old daughter of a top Chinese Communist party member and was passing pronouncements on US China policy. And he’s already married. Turns out his wife was friends with Epstein also. And Larry was going to Jeffrey Epstein for baby advice on how to seduce the woman. Larry wanted to know if she was a prostitute.

Jeffrey Epstein feeding Larry Summers babby’s-first-game tips to seduce a 40yo six is a really grim picture of our nation’s liberal elite — tantum (@QuasLacrimas) November 17, 2025

For the most part these emails are nothing but a big bore and I don’t think much is going to change with any new emails. There are a lot of things they’ll never be able to release such as the grand jury testimony, videos, surveillance information, etc. So, in other words, nobody will ever be satisfied. That’s why this whole release is ridiculous. It’s never going to satisfy people.

Democrats might find Trump’s name mentioned here and there and they’ll twist it into a catastrophe. They’ll ignore as much as they can of the Democrat emails. As I’ve said Epstein was a Democrat and most of his colleagues were Democrats. His comments about Trump after Trump kicked him out of Mar a Lago in the early 2000s were mostly to complain about him.