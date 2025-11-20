Biden Judge Orders an End to the National Guard in DC

Biden Judge JiA Cobb decided it is too peaceful in DC and declared the National Guard deployment illegal. She delayed implementation of her order until December 11 while the White House appeals.

Sen. Schumer was correct when he said he’d tie up the administration with his [far-left activist] judges.

We don’t know if the Supreme Court will also find it illegal. Mayor Bowser didn’t give her consent.

The troops, part of Operation Make DC Safe and Beautiful since August, have patrolled areas like the National Mall and Metro stations amid a push to curb violent crime, which data shows has dropped year-over-year. D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb sued in September, arguing it undermines the city’s Home Rule Act rights.