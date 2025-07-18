3 Sheriff’s Deputies Dead After an Explosion at LA Training Facility

There has been an explosion at a Los Angeles County sheriff’s department’s training facility on Friday morning according to US attorney general Pam Bondi. Reportedly three law enforcement officers are dead.

“I just spoke to (US Attorney Bill Essayli) about what appears to be a horrific incident that killed at least three at a law enforcement training facility in Los Angeles,” Bondi said in a post on X. “Our federal agents are at the scene and we are working to learn more. Please pray for the families of the sheriff’s deputies killed.”

The explosion happened at the LASD’s Biscailuz Training Center, which houses the sheriff’s department’s special enforcement units and bomb squad, around 7:30 a.m. local time, a senior law enforcement source familiar with the incident told CNN.

The FBI is on the scene. This is a heartbreaking scene.

