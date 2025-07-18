US Rejects the WHO International Health Regulations!

RFK Jr. announced that the US rejected the World Health Organization’s international health regulations. As RFK notes, it gives the WHO too much power over how the US handles a pandemic response.
“The proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations open the door to the kind of narrative management, propaganda, and censorship that we saw during the COVID pandemic. The United States can cooperate with other nations without jeopardizing our civil liberties, without undermining our Constitution, and without ceding away America’s treasured sovereignty.”
Score: America First 1, Globalist lunatics 0.
