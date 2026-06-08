3 Somalis & a Non-Somali Shoot a Teen in the Head as They Robbed Him

Three Somalis and a non-Somali were arrested after they planned to rob 17-year-old Tyson Goodsell of $2,000 worth of THC cartridges and marijuana and ended up shooting him in the head. The reason they murdered him is that he allegedly ran over the shooter’s foot.

The murder in North Mankato, Minnesota, took place on May 23rd.

He Ran Over His Foot

Ahmed Mohamed Mohamud, 19, is the fourth man charged after 17-year-old Tyson Goodsell was shot in the head on May 23. Abdikhadar Fakhi Mohidin, 20, was previously charged with second-degree murder, aggravated robbery, assault, and illegal possession of a firearm. Ryan Robert Wolner, an 18-year-old from Mankato, was charged as an accomplice, and Ahmed Fuad Mohamud, 23, was charged with two counts relating to attempted robbery.

Wolner allegedly told a witness that Mohidin had shot Goodsell after he drove over his foot, and Mohamud had been present at the scene. Did Goodsell ride over his foot to escape?

Mohamud shot Goodsell in the head.

We didn’t get their best. It turns out that bringing pirates in from Somalia, a failed nation, is not necessarily a good idea. We have enough criminals of our own.