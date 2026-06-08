California, Where All You Need to Vote Is a Gym Membership

The U.S. Attorney for California, Bill Essayli, is investigating California’s potentially fraudulent voting process. Protecting the electoral processes is his priority; however, California is blocking a federal audit of its voter rolls. They will not comply despite the Feds showing them the law giving them the power to demand the voter rolls. The same thing goes on with the welfare rolls; they won’t cough them up.

Might they have something to hide?

Essayli said this is a state that allows first-time voters to register using forms of ID that most Americans would find surprising, including a Gym membership card, an employer ID card, a credit or debit card, a prescription drug label, an insurance card (California provides free health coverage to undocumented immigrants), and more. And, yes, illegal aliens have all of these.

These alleged IDs are substitutes for a Social Security number or driver’s license at registration.

“We also have serious concerns about how California maintains its voter rolls, “Essayli wrote on X. “There are open questions about whether the state is promptly removing deceased voters, people who have moved, and individuals convicted of disqualifying felonies. On top of that, California allows third parties to collect and turn in ballots on voters’ behalf (a practice known as ballot harvesting) with few restrictions. This makes it difficult to track who actually received, completed, and submitted each ballot.”