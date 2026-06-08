President Trump Cautions Israel to Stop the Bombing or They Could Find Themselves Alone

President Trump spoke to Israel’s Channel 12 and said he cautioned Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu that he could find himself alone in confronting Iran if he isn’t careful.

He asked Netanyahu not to respond to the latest barrage of bombs from Iran. However, they did not listen.

The Israel National News reported that Trump said that after the call, Netanyahu consulted with Israel’s security leadership and later informed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Prime Minister Netanyahu had decided to carry out a strike in Iran.

The Israelis didn’t tell him until the aircraft were in the air. However, President Trump feels he was able to limit the attack.

During mediation between Washington and Tehran, Iran had asked the President to pressure Netanyahu to halt the strikes and advance a diplomatic agreement.

He further claimed that Iranian officials contacted the United States on Monday morning and said they would not carry out additional attacks against Israel. According to Trump, they requested that Washington persuade Israel to stop its operations.

“I called Bibi and got him to stop,” Trump told Channel 12.

Trump stressed that he still believes a deal with Iran is achievable.

If the IRGC or Hezbollah attacks Israel, they have to respond. We will see how it goes.

Then again, President Trump only asked for a few days of no bombing.