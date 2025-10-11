Mr. FAFO Has Survived! No Hamas War Could Stop Him

Somehow the often wounded and sometimes dying creator of fake films has survived the war. Saleh Aljafarawi, 25, a Gazan Hamas-Al Jazeera propagandist, otherwise known as Mr. FAFO, has somehow survived through constant fake near-death experiences.

He produced the dramatic fictional suffering of Gazans to touch the hearts of the guilt-ridden sympathizers.

His Pallywood theatrics were effective despite being found out and mocked online.

Mr. FAFO—a man who identifies as a serial actor in over a dozen allegedly staged injury videos since 2023, often seen “dying” or appearing wounded without visible injuries. Truly the best actor in Pallywood! https://t.co/cAQlKStTjm pic.twitter.com/xi0Dcx5oye — 南洋辉叔 Uncle Hui (@alexcmhwee) October 10, 2025

Some of his top hits.

Here he is in extreme pain in a hospital, looking quite wounded. But, he was off and running the next day.

Pallywood mistake!

Using the same actor in different character is a rookie mistake. He was dying on the bed yesterday and today he is a tour guide! Hey Pallywood! We expect more! pic.twitter.com/9q0ZyZDDc7 — Farhad Mottaghi (@farhad_mottaghi) October 26, 2023



He plays a radiologist here, tending to a severely injured Gazan.

Glad to update that #MrFAFO is alive and well, and now he is a radiologist pic.twitter.com/e0XxCEzn6y — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) October 31, 2023

Sometimes he’s a reporter, and you sure can trust him. Take it to the bank.

Did you know that #MrFAFO is also a reporter extraordinaire? #Pallywood Also someone need to update the Hamas Health Ministry, that it’s 7,998 deaths, because they counted #MrFAFO twice. https://t.co/ABGBHp0kyn pic.twitter.com/Q75wqfwu29 — Yaakov (Jack) Kaplan (@JackKaplanNY) November 1, 2023

And click here to see how courageous he is. Click here and you can watch him dying again. He should have hired some actors. He sired a (fake, plastic) child, then lost it in a bombing; found work as a foreign correspondent; picked up a gun and joined the fighting.

And dying yet again:

Naturally, Hassan Eslaiah was right there when dear Mr. FAFO was injured and died for the 32nd time — and he was still a rookie. (We all hope Mr. FAFO returns to posting soon — it’s hard without him.) pic.twitter.com/YQ9rbL5NHj — GAZAWOOD – the PALLYWOOD saga (@GAZAWOOD1) May 13, 2025

Here he is celebrating October 7, and then he wasn’t when they got hit back.

Saleh Aljafawari, also know as Mr Fafo, is one of the most well known Al Jazeera and Hamas propagandists. Now Saleh is a very special guy. He’s been killed and miraculously resurrected more than 15 times, can walk through fire, he is impervious to flames and never sweats, and… pic.twitter.com/9AnUqmE5xF — Cheryl E ️ (@CherylWroteIt) September 24, 2025

Gazans are out celebrating the end of the war, and we couldn’t find the starving Gazans.