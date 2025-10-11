Mr. FAFO Has Survived! No Hamas War Could Stop Him

By
M Dowling
-
1
34

Somehow the often wounded and sometimes dying creator of fake films has survived the war. Saleh Aljafarawi, 25, a Gazan Hamas-Al Jazeera propagandist, otherwise known as Mr. FAFO, has somehow survived through constant fake near-death experiences.

He produced the dramatic fictional suffering of Gazans to touch the hearts of the guilt-ridden sympathizers.

His Pallywood theatrics were effective despite being found out and mocked online.

Some of his top hits.

Here he is in extreme pain in a hospital, looking quite wounded. But, he was off and running the next day.


He plays a radiologist here, tending to a severely injured Gazan.

Sometimes he’s a reporter, and you sure can trust him. Take it to the bank.

And click here to see how courageous he is. Click here and you can watch him dying again. He should have hired some actors. He sired a (fake, plastic) child, then lost it in a bombing; found work as a foreign correspondent; picked up a gun and joined the fighting.

And dying yet again:

Here he is celebrating October 7, and then he wasn’t when they got hit back.

Gazans are out celebrating the end of the war, and we couldn’t find the starving Gazans.

Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
53 minutes ago

The left and the Main Stream Media are a horde of mr FAFO as fake as that Palestinian man.

Almost everything they say is a lie almost everything they show us is fake/heavily edited/ taken out of context.

They are all telling us with a straight face that Antifa does not exist.

Need I say more ?

0
Reply
