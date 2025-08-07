$347 Million Biden-Harris Business of Child Trafficking

By
M Dowling
-
1
26

An excerpt of the documentary, Line in the Sand, is going around X. The film is about the enormous child trafficking network under the Biden-Harris administration.

General Services Administration (GSA) Contract Specialist Clarissa Rippee is a whistleblower exposing the trafficking network. She reveals the GSA awarded a $347 million dollar contract to a company to transport unaccompanied minors.

We are missing hundreds of thousands of these little foreign children.

“Unaccompanied children are being treated like commodities… like potato chips on a truck,” Rippee said.

“My line in the sand moment was when I found out that GSA had awarded a contract to a company to transport unaccompanied minors,” said Rippee.

The contract, which she highlights as an enormous “big money business,” involves moving children, often separated from their families, under inhumane conditions. “What you know, you cannot unknow,” Rippee stated, saying that the horrifying conditions she witnessed inspired her to speak out.

“It’s about the children, and it’s my duty now to speak up.” Rippee also noted the troubling normalization of such activities within the government, saying, “It’s just an accepted part of the bureaucracy. But the reality is, this is exploitation, and it has to stop.”

Where are the children?

People have been screaming about this for years.

Peter B. Prange,
56 seconds ago

How many Democrats got money from it?
How many Democrats were using their services?

