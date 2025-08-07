$347 Million Biden-Harris Business of Child Trafficking

An excerpt of the documentary, Line in the Sand, is going around X. The film is about the enormous child trafficking network under the Biden-Harris administration.

General Services Administration (GSA) Contract Specialist Clarissa Rippee is a whistleblower exposing the trafficking network. She reveals the GSA awarded a $347 million dollar contract to a company to transport unaccompanied minors.

We are missing hundreds of thousands of these little foreign children.

“Unaccompanied children are being treated like commodities… like potato chips on a truck,” Rippee said.

“My line in the sand moment was when I found out that GSA had awarded a contract to a company to transport unaccompanied minors,” said Rippee.

The contract, which she highlights as an enormous “big money business,” involves moving children, often separated from their families, under inhumane conditions. “What you know, you cannot unknow,” Rippee stated, saying that the horrifying conditions she witnessed inspired her to speak out.

“It’s about the children, and it’s my duty now to speak up.” Rippee also noted the troubling normalization of such activities within the government, saying, “It’s just an accepted part of the bureaucracy. But the reality is, this is exploitation, and it has to stop.”

Where are the children?

People have been screaming about this for years.

Here it is: This is what the Biden-Harris administration did everything they could to make sure you didn’t know about the children. Under the Biden-Harris child-sex trafficking organization, little girls trafficked across the border were found “loaded up with birth control… pic.twitter.com/GBdsJVdp5J — RealRobert (@Real_RobN) August 7, 2025

Individuals are drugging babies to get in to the United States. Child traffickers have figured out that unless the child speaks up about not being with his biological family, then the child gets processed along with the trafficker and released in to the USA. study this suspects… pic.twitter.com/y9uY9qHjsC — Anthony Aguero Live (@AnthonyAguero_) September 23, 2024

Delta Force operator Dale Comstock warns that a multi-national criminal organization is trafficking children for $100,000 each. The most disturbing part? The buyers are inside the U.S.: pic.twitter.com/I6ZdnNTEpJ — Danny Jones (@JonesDanny) June 30, 2025