Poland’s New MAGA President, Fighter for Sovereignty

“Poland, my Poland, is a Poland without illegal migrants. …it is a Poland in which instead of integration centers there are deportation centers for those who want to destroy our way of life.”

Poland’s new President Karol Nawrocki was invited to the Oval Office as a pro-MAGA leader. Running for president under the banner “Poland first, Poles first,” Karol Nawrocki, a 42-year-old conservative Catholic, narrowly won a June runoff with 50.89% of the vote, giving the populist Law and Justice party the ability to paralyze the agenda of pro-E.U. Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Using the president’s power to both veto and introduce legislation, Nawrocki could block Tusk, a centrist and former top European Union leader, from reversing years of democratic backsliding under Law and Justice, holding the line just like his predecessor, Andrzej Duda, who was also aligned with Law and Justice.

