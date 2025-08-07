Penske Truck Rental Rolls Up & ICE Agents Jump Out to Arrest Illegals

Penske is angry that ICE agents used a Penske truck to lure 16 illegal aliens. They were looking for MS-13 which has a chokehold on the area. People are screaming about a court order so we will soon hear from a tyrannical judge.

The truck rental company issued a CYA statement saying people can’t ride in the back of their trucks.

Imagine you’re at Home Depot and a Penske truck rolls open and 20 ICE agents rush out and start arresting illegals I could watch this video over and over again pic.twitter.com/UnLsfZI8y2 — Based Bandita (@MissVega8888) August 6, 2025

The problem for Penske is that ICE agents were in the truck and not illegal aliens!