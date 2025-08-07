Penske Truck Rental Rolls Up & ICE Agents Jump Out to Arrest Illegals

Penske is angry that ICE agents used a Penske truck to lure 16 illegal aliens. They were looking for MS-13 which has a chokehold on the area. People are screaming about a court order so we will soon hear from a tyrannical judge.
The truck rental company issued a CYA statement saying people can’t ride in the back of their trucks.
Imagine you’re at Home Depot and a Penske truck rolls open and 20 ICE agents rush out and start arresting illegals
The problem for Penske is that ICE agents were in the truck and not illegal aliens!
In April 2023, Texas Department of Public Safety officers found 58 undocumented immigrants crammed in the back of a Penske truck in El Paso, Texas.
Penske never issued a single statement about it.
