Penske Truck Rental Rolls Up & ICE Agents Jump Out to Arrest Illegals

By
M Dowling
28

Penske is angry that  ICE agents used a Penske truck to lure 16 illegal aliens. They were looking for MS-13 which has a chokehold on the area. People are screaming about a court order so we will soon hear from a tyrannical judge.

The truck rental company issued a CYA statement saying people can’t ride in the back of their trucks.

The problem for Penske is that ICE agents were in the truck and not illegal aliens!

