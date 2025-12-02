4 Million on a Path to Citizenship: No Vetting, Not Even an Interview

The Real Threats to Democracy

After non-citizens who entered the country illegally were in the country for only five months, a social security number was mailed to them. There was no interview and no vetting. It was sent out without an asylum hearing. The hearings were being held years in the future. This program put them on a path to citizenship.

The EBE program is a joint program begun in 2017 between U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the Social Security Administration. Under the program, USCIS shares information with the SSA to generate Social Security numbers — enumerate — successful applicants for work permits, green cards and citizenship through naturalization. It was supposed to be carefully controlled and to include vetting.

During the Biden administration, his staff extended it to everyone they could. It was accelerated and at least four million unvetted people were given a Social Security number.

Aside from whatever benefits they received or will receive, that created four million future Democrat voters. Democrats don’t want to negotiate and they want total power. This was their undemocratic approach to reaching that goal. Importing an uneducated, needy underclass was the key.

Democrats are a threat to democracy. They didn’t care if the recipients were criminals, terrorists, or welfare seekers.

President Trump called for every person with a green card evaluated. Whether he can do anything about the unacceptable recipients is unclear.