DOJ Leaker(s) & Media Information Laundering

OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE

47 illegal leaks. Nine newsrooms. One coordinated operation.

Investigator Sam Antar uncovered New York Attorney General Letitia James’ potential real estate fraud, and has now investigated the journalism laundering that has gone on to protect her.

A Benedict Arnold in the DoJ

Someone inside the Department of Justice has coordinated with Letitia James‘s legal team, Reuters, ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, and New York Times to sabotage their own prosecution.

A federal judge cited these “news reports” as a source for what a US attorney privately communicated to DOJ leadership.

If the judge cited the reports, the judge was likely in on it as well.

In summation, an anonymous government source broke federal law by leaking. The same leaks made it into James‘s lawyer‘s legal filings, the congressional record, and the federal judge’s ruling.

Sam Antar traced the pipeline and followed the trail from anonymous sources to headlines to defense motions to amicus briefs to congressional letters and finally to a federal judges ruling.

THE PIPELINE

Here’s how it worked:

Government insiders illegally leaked to reporters

Reporters published, knowing the disclosures were criminal

Defense counsel cited the media reports in court filings

Amicus briefs repeated the leaked claims

A sitting Congressman cited the same leaks in official correspondence

A federal judge cited “news reports” in her ruling

That’s not journalism. That’s information laundering.

This Is What They Leaked

Prosecutorial assessments that were never officially released. Grand jury witness testimony protected by Rule 6(e). Witness interview summaries that are confidential law enforcement material. Personnel decisions and their alleged motives. Internal DOJ communications about what leadership knew and when.

Some disclosures violated Rule 6(e) — the federal rule protecting what happens inside the grand jury room. Others violated DOJ confidentiality requirements and potentially the Privacy Act. All were unauthorized.

Every leak helped James. Zero helped the prosecution. That’s not happenstance. That’s coordination.

