70 Grandmas Demand Conservative Hamilton OH Sever ICE

The Rise of the Red Diaper Babies

Left-wing outlet USA Today wants you to know that 70 people, mostly elderly red diaper babies are showing up at commissioner meetings in the pro-Trump Ohio county of Hamilton to create the illusion that the people are angry with ICE, even in conservative Hamilton. They want the commissioner’s agreement with ICE severed.

“I’m here because I’m outraged. I’m here because I’m angry,” Cassie Stevens, who lives in Hamilton, said at a Butler County Commissioners meeting on Nov. 18. “I’m here because I need to be able to look my grandkids in the eye and say I did not remain silent.”

These are the old red diaper babies of the 60s and 70s.

They pulled the race card.

Sharon Meyer, who lives in Hamilton, criticized the county’s agreement with ICE and said it sends one message: “If you don’t look like us, bring a passport to Butler County.”

The elderly leftists added performance art to include crying and singing.

Some people cried as speakers shared their neighbors’, friends’ and grandchildren’s classmates’ fears about ICE arrests and detentions. Toward the end of the meeting’s public comment portion, and after one commissioner told them not to, critics of the contract broke into song: “America the Beautiful.”

It’s not democratic to show up at meetings with staged performances and pretend it’s organic.

The lefties want Democrat high-density apartments in Hamilton because it brings in more lefties. Democrats are transforming the USA.