400 Texas National Guard Arrive in Chicago

Four hundred Texas National Guard are on their way to Chicago after a federal Biden judge in Illinois refused to block the move. This is after a Portland Trump judge banned President Trump from sending any troops.

That’s very odd, but the move by the Biden judge, U.S. District Court Judge April Perry, is temporary and could change on Thursday.

As for Immergut, her husband, James T. McDermott, represented Ambassador Gordon Sondland when he testified against Donald Trump during the Ukraine impeachment.

The Story

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson asked a federal judge Monday morning to block President Donald Trump.

Military officials mobilized 2,000 members of the Texas National Guard Sunday to protect federal property at “locations where violent demonstrations against these functions are occurring or are likely to occur” in “Illinois, Oregon and other locations throughout the United States,” records show.

Illinois is suing, claiming the move is politically motivated and an unconstitutional overreach.

“The American people, regardless of where they reside, should not live under the threat of occupation by the United States military, particularly not simply because their city or state leadership has fallen out of a president’s favor,” according to the lawsuit.

Pritzker accused agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security of “inciting violence” as a pretext to deploy armed military personnel to Chicago.

“The president has decided to declare war on a great American city,” Pritzker said Monday, using a news conference to detail what he called a litany of egregious offenses committed by federal officials in the past four weeks, including the detention of Ald. Jessie Fuentes (26th Ward) on Friday.

Lawyers for the Trump administration said the troops from Texas have arrived in Chicago.

A full hearing will take place on Thursday.

Democrats don’t want this because it shows people how incompetent they are.

Gov. JB Pritzker continues to shamelessly lie. In the incident he describes here, the officer was being dragged by the car of the now-deceased illegal alien and Pritzker knows it.

