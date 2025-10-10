Pope Leo Calls on Bishops to Take a Stand Against Deportations

Millions of unvetted people, including communists, terrorists and criminals, have poured into our country victimizing innocent Americans. All Pope Leo noticed is that President Trump, who is trying to engage in normal deportation actions, is allegedly engaging in hardline immigration.

It’s not ICE who is creating chaos, it’s the left.

However, Pope Leo wants the Bishops to come out against the President on the issue.

What happened to “Render unto Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and unto God the things that are God’s.”

He cried for deportees, but not for victims of illegal migrants.

Pope Leo has reportedly escalated his growing feud with Trump, instructing U.S. bishops to take a stronger public stand against the president’s hardline immigration policies.https://t.co/iPvYAnHkX2 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) October 8, 2025

Migrants are not being abused, but the lie is a favorite of the left’s.

Pope Leo teared up today as he watched this video and read letters of Catholic migrants being abused by the Trump Administration. He then pledged to them to stand up against Trump’s raids: “The Church cannot stay silent before injustice. You stand with me. And I stand with you.” pic.twitter.com/cH2L11djW7 — Christopher Hale (@chrisjollyhale) October 8, 2025

As a Catholic, I believe the Pope is ill-informed and Catholics don’t have to listen to him or agree with him. It’s his opinion.

Archbishop Vigano believes they are deliberately destroying Western civilization for the globalist reset.

Archbishop Vigano is not pleased. He said “Jorge Bergoglio’s [Pope Francis] monomaniacal obsession with indiscriminate immigration and miscegenation finds a zealous proponent in Robert Prevost.”

The archbishop said there won’t be any change under this Pope.

“The conciliar-synodal Church is and remains the “Ancilla Novi Ordinis,” the courtesan of the globalist elite.

“We know well that the migratory phenomenon is not spontaneous: it is not caused by famine, war, or religious persecution. Instead, it was desired and planned as a means of destabilizing Western nations, and illegal immigration is used as an instrument of social subversion. This is stated in a United Nations document of March 21, 2000, entitled “Replacement Migration.”

“The Bergoglian and post-Bergoglian Church is at the forefront of promoting immigrationism, ethnic substitution, and the invasion of Western nations, aiming to erase their Christian identity, culture, and history.

This is confirmed by the emphasis placed on the audience granted by Leo to Amy Pope, Director General of the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM), and on the Jubilee of Migrants.

“The Holy See is complicit in the subversive plan hatched by the globalist elite: it presents illegal immigrants as victims and maintains relationships with those who organize their trafficking, while blaming the invaded population, victims of the heinous crimes and degradation these hordes commit in our cities. Finally, abusing the moral authority of the Papacy, the Synodal Church equates immigration, the death penalty, and abortion, to the delight of the woke Left and to the great scandal of pro-life movements.

“The collusion of Leo and his bishops with the globalist elite is deliberate, intended, and a source of profit for Catholic institutions and organizations. This also occurs in civil governments, whose leaders are all emissaries of the Davos Forum, the Fabian Society, Soros’s Open Society, or other supranational entities conspiring against the people. And it is scandalous—to say the least—that progressive American bishops are fueling this artfully created controversy, exploiting it for political gain against President Trump, when they cowardly remained silent during the Biden presidency in the face of far more serious moral issues.

“Let us not forget that the USCCB allowed itself to be corrupted by the billions of dollars USAID gave it to promote ethnic substitution in the United States. This has also happened to other Episcopal Conferences and the Vatican, just as in the era of Covid. Even then, the Hierarchy openly supported the mainstream narrative, even to the point of endorsing, in a Note from the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, a gene serum produced from aborted fetuses, which continues to claim millions of victims.

“This subservience of the Catholic Church to the criminal plan of the Great Reset and Agenda 2030 will be judged by God and by history, and will remain as an indelible stain on the already severely compromised reputation of this renegade and apostate Hierarchy.”